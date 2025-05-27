Won’t lower dignity by replying to EPS: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Refusing to respond to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami's criticism regarding his recent Delhi visit, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that Palaniswami was raising the issue because he could not find anything to blame the government.

Stalin also said that he did not want to lower his dignity by responding to EPS on the issue.

Talking to media persons after attending welfare distribution and inaugurating schemes in his Kolathur constituency, Stalin said, "He could not find anything to fault the government with. Hence, he is repeatedly saying this.”

Stalin was responding to queries on EPS, repeatedly criticising his visit to the national capital during which he attended the Niti Ayog meeting.

Parrying the queries, Stalin said, "I don't intend to respond to him (EPS) repeatedly. I don't want to lower my dignity by replying to him. I have clarified already. EPS alleged that I was carrying white flag. I neither carried a white flag nor a saffron flag."

On the Leader of Opposition's remark that the people must safeguard themselves till the end of the incumbent DMK regime, the Chief Minister said, "His government was a corrupt and plundering government. From Thoothukudi to Sathankulam, there are many incidents (related to his government). I will not have time if I keep detailing them. He's doing it deliberately. A section of the media has fallen prey to it and they are repeatedly broadcasting it."

Earlier, the Chief Minister took a jibe at the LoP for his ‘white flag’ remark and said that he was not carrying the white flag or saffron flag like EPS.

The AIADMK-led opposition has been alleging that Chief Minister Stalin left for the national capital on the pretext of attending the Niti Ayog meeting to save his son in the Tasmac scam case.