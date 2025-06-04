Won’t hike bus fares despite fund crisis inflicted by Centre: Minister SS Sivasankar

TIRUCHY: Transport and Electricity Minister SS Sivasankar assured in Ariyalur on Tuesday that despite the financial crunch, the State government has decided not to increase bus fare under any circumstances.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the celebration of the birth anniversary of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, the minister said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has clearly instructed not to make the people suffer in any form and asked everyone to ensure the people are free from the burden. “In the same way, the Chief Minister asked not to increase the bus fare under any circumstances,” the minister added.

He also pointed out that, despite the state being affected by the financial crunch as the union government has failed to release the due funds to the State, the pressure won’t be shifted onto the public. “The Dravidian model government is poised to take care of its people, and so we are particularly not to increase the bus fare,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, the private bus operators have approached the court to allow them to increase the fare due to the hike in fuel prices. But the court directed the government to organise public hearings on this issue. “Based on the court direction, we have been organising public hearing across the State and the people have expressed their views not to increase the bus fare which would directly affect their livelihood and so the state government had clarified its stand before the court not to increase the bus fare and we ensure to follow the assurance at any circumstances,” Sivasankar said.

Earlier, the minister led a rally from Ariyalur Collectorate to the district DMK office after distributing cakes in view of the birth anniversary of Karunanidhi and garlanded the statue in the party office, where around 50 cadre from AIADMK and DMDK joined DMK in the presence of the minister.