Won't enact Waqf Amendment Act till SC clears case, says Minister Nasar

CHENNAI: State Minister for Minority Welfare SM Nasar on Saturday assured that the Waqf Board will not be reconstituted in the state as per the Waqf Amendment Act as a case is pending at the apex court.

In a statement, the minister recalled that the union government amended the Waqf Act and implemented the amendment on April 8.

''DMK is continuously opposing the amendment and filed a case in the Supreme Court. Similarly, several parties have filed cases against the amendment in the apex court. On September 15, the court has given an interim order,'' he said.

As the case is pending in the court, the state government will not reconstitute the Waqf Board as per the new amendment until a final judgement is given, he added.

The apex court has stayed provisions such as five-year rule for practising Muslims and powers of District Collectors to declare a waqf property as government property during their inquiry.

The SC has stayed this provision, calling it arbitrary and a violation of separation of powers, as property disputes must be decided by tribunals or courts.

According to the Centre, the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Act, 2025, the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 aims to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management.

The Amendment Act allowed large numbers of non-Muslims, even a majority, in Waqf Boards and the Central Waqf Council. But, the court capped non-Muslim representation to 4 non-Muslims in Central Waqf Council and 3 non-muslims in State Waqf Boards.