Woman worker killed, 6 hurt in Virudhunagar cracker unit blast

MADURAI: A woman worker was killed and six others were injured in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit at Kangarseval near Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday. The blast occurred at around 1 p.m., when the workers were engaged in filling chemicals in a room on the premises. The deceased has been identified as Gowri (50), sources said.

Those injured are Kalimuthu (45), Megala (21), Jeyalakshmi (55), Mariyammal (40), Sivaranjini (31), and Kumaresan (30). While Kalimuthu and Megalai were injured in the fire, the rest of them were hit by flying debris. They were rushed to Sivakasi Government Hospital. Kalimuthu suffered 80 per cent burns to his body, and Megala suffered about 35 to 40 per cent burns, hospital sources said.

According to Virudhunagar District Fire Officer M Chandra Kumar, water tenders from Vembakottai and Sivakasi Fire stations were rushed to the spot in a swift response to the serious fire call.

The deadly explosion flattened the chemical filling room and damaged a nearby room partially, with debris scattered all around. The explosion could have occurred due to the decomposition of chemicals. However, the exact cause of the explosion is being examined, the DFO said.

Further sources said standard safety procedures were not followed in the licensed manufacturing unit, and hence the licence was temporarily suspended, sources said.

After the explosion, K Rajeshkannan, Deputy Director, Southern region, Fire and Rescue Services Department, Revenue officials, and police personnel inspected the accident site and held inquiries. Based on a complaint lodged by the Kangarseval VAO, Alangulam police have filed a case. Somasundaram, the foreman, has been arrested, sources said.