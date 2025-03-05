Woman, two children found dead under mysterious circumstances in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: A 33-year-old woman and her two children; six-year-old daughter and a one-and-a-half-year-old son were found dead mysteriously in their house in Namakkal on Tuesday.

Police said Mohanapriya, wife of Premraj, 33, was found dead with her children Pranithi, and Praneesh.

They were residing on the first floor of a rental house in Pathi Nagar near Namakkal-Salem Road. As the family members did not come for long, the house owner Thiagarajan, who resides on the ground floor, had gone to check around 11 am.

He was shocked to find the woman and her two children lying dead and informed the Namakkal police.

A police team rushed to the spot and sent the bodies of the deceased for a post-mortem at Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital.

Police said Premraj, who works as an insurance agent in a bank, had gone missing even though his mobile phone and car were in the house. A search is on to trace him and further inquiries are on to ascertain the cause of the death of the woman and children.