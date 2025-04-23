Woman tenant refuses to pay rent, farmer hacks her to death

COIMBATORE: Two women, who were alone, were murdered in Coimbatore and Salem in separate incidents on Monday.

In Coimbatore, a farmer was arrested for hacking to death a 34-year-old woman. Police said Rajendran (45), from Peedampalli near Sulur, was residing alone after his wife ditched him over family issues. He had rented out a shed on his farm to Ramya from Ramanathapuram to stay.

Police said Rajendran had a dispute with her over collecting rent, and she also refused to vacate.

A quarrel broke out over the issue on Monday evening, when he took out a sickle from his house and hacked her to death.

He then surrendered at the Sulur police station. The body of the deceased had been sent for a post-mortem at the ESI hospital.

In another incident, police arrested a 50-year-old man for strangling a woman to death as she resisted his sexual advances in Salem on Monday night.

Police said Chinnaponnu (46), wife of Madhaiyan, a cattle trader, was alone at home in Kurumbapatty in Edappadi when the accused, identified by police as Kaveri, entered her house and attempted to sexually assault her.

He was in an inebriated state. As she resisted his sexual advances, Madhaiyan strangled her to death and fled away from the spot.

On receiving information, the police sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem, while the accused was nabbed after a search.