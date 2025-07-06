Woman staff of corrugated box making unit found dead in workplace; probe underway

CHENNAI: A 38 year old woman employed at a corrugated box manufacturing unit in neighbouring Kancheepuram district was found dead inside the unit with head injuries on Saturday night. Preliminary investigations have suggested that the woman was murdered for her jewellery.

The deceased woman was identified as S Selvi of Andi Siruvallur village. She was working at a corrugated box manufacturing unit in Enathur, about 5 kms from Kancheepuram town.

Selvi who went to work on Saturday morning did not return home after which the woman's husband Suresh and family members went in search of her.

On reaching her workplace, a man in an inebriated state was outside the unit and he was unable to answer about the woman's whereabouts, police sources said. Subsequently, the woman's husband and relatives went inside the unit and looked for her and found her dead body dumped amidst the scrap materials.

On information, personnel from the Ponnerikkarai police station rushed to the scene and moved Selvi's body to a government hospital for post mortem. Family members told police that the jewellery she was wearing was missing too.

Police have detained Selvi's employer, Praveen Kumar and another staff for questioning and have also launched a search for the drunk man who was found outside the unit when Selvi's family members came looking for her.