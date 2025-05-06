Woman, son held for unleashing pet dog on child in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police arrested a 50-year-old woman and her son for unleashing their dog on a five-year-old girl for allegedly playing in front of their tenement.

Police said K Sowmiya (50) and her son K Surya (23), residing at New Housing Unit at Ammankulam, had unleashed their dog on the daughter of L Ponvel (33), residing with his family in the neighbouring tenement. They had four dogs, and the woman had been booked for a similar offence in 2023.

Police said Sowmiya had asked the child not to play in front of her tenement. “As the child continued to play in the same area, the woman and her two sons let the dog bite the girl on May 3,” police said.

When Ponvel questioned, they also abused him. The girl was treated at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). Based on a complaint, the Ramanathapuram police arrested the woman and her elder son, while a search was on for her 21-year-old younger son. Meanwhile, the dogs were shifted to a dog care facility by the corporation authorities.