Woman self-immolates in Tirunelveli, rescuer relative also succumbs

MADURAI: A 62-year-old woman, who attempted to end her life by setting herself on fire at a house in South Street, Araikulam in Tirunelveli, succumbed to injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Krenap. The incident occurred at around 9.30 pm, and her relative, S John (36), who tried to rescue her, was also caught in the fire.

John also succumbed to burns. Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot on information, but the victims were found charred when the brigades reached the spot. On being alerted, Munnirpallam police inspected the spot and held enquiries.

Sources said some domestic issues were the cause of the incident. But the exact cause is yet to be known. Based on a complaint, a case has been filed, sources said.