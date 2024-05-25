Woman poisons two daughters, ends life over family issues in Salem

COIMBATORE: A 24-year-old woman committed suicide after killing her two daughters by giving poison laced ice cream in Salem due to family issues.



According to police, Shilpa alias Sugamathi, 24, took the extreme step after giving the poison mixed ice cream to her daughters Sanjana Sri, 6 and one-year-old Krishika on Thursday night.

The incident came to light on Friday morning, when Shilpa’s father came home and was shocked to find his daughter and grand-daughters lying dead.

She was married to Gokul, 30, from Vinobajinagar near Devur 7 years ago after being in love.

“Following some quarrel over family issues, Gokul left her one month ago to live in the house of his aunt from the same neighbourhood. He refused to come home despite Shilpa making repeated calls over the phone. Depressed over the unfortunate developments, she ended her life after poisoning the two kids,” police said.

Devur police had sent the bodies of the trio for post mortem at Salem Government Hospital. A further inquiry is underway.