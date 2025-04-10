Woman on way to wedding of daughter dies in mishap; father injured

TIRUCHY: In a tragic incident, a couple on their way to their daughter’s wedding met with an accident in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

The couple Rangasamy (55) and Malathi (50), from Orathanadu, had organised the marriage of their daughter Suchithra with Sathish Kumar at a wedding hall in Uranipuram. They were on their way to the venue on a two-wheeler.

When they were nearing the Kaliyarayam Viduthi branch road, Rangasamy felt giddiness and lost control of the bike, and hit the retaining wall of the road over the bridge. Malathi, who was tossed off, hit the wall and died on the spot with severe head injuries, while Rangasamy sustained severe injuries.

The onlookers rescued Rangasamy and sent him to Thanjavur Medical College hospital. They also passed on the information to the Thiruvonam police, who rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of Malathi, and sent it to Orathanadu GH.

Meanwhile, the family members continued with solemnizing the wedding, without informing the bride, Suchithra.

After the wedding, they informed Suchithra about the death of her mother. Suchithra immediately fainted and was given first aid. She was taken to the Orathanadu GH.