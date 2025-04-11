Woman on the run after forcing 9-year-old to make false sexual allegations in Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: The police are on the lookout for a woman who reportedly forced a nine-year-old girl into making false sexual allegations against someone in Kanniyakumari, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The child's parents Sivakumar, a lecturer and his wife Padmasree are residents of NGO Colony in Nagercoil. On the day of the incident, Padmasree took nine-year-old daughter along with her to inspect the progress on a new house they were building.

Meanwhile, a woman named Rajila, who was their neighbour took the child with her under the pretext of playing with her and later threatened to harm the girl's family if she didn't agree to make false sexual allegations against a person. The woman then recorded a video of the girl making the accusations.

When the child described the incident to her parents, they immediately reported it to the Kanniyakumari All Women Police Station.

Following this, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and are now searching for Rajila who is absconding.