Woman not Dwaraka but imposter based in Switzerland, claim sleuths

CHENNAI: Puncturing holes in the narrative put forth by certain pro-LTTE activists, intelligence agencies claimed that the woman who appeared as slain LTTE chief Prabhakaran’s daughter Dwaraka during the Maaveerar Naal livestream on Monday, promising to step into the political struggle for Tamil Eelam, was an imposter residing in Switzerland.



Intelligence sleuths identified the woman as Rajaradnam Miththuya of Frauenfeld, Switzerland, a Lankan Tamil who was reportedly settled in Malaysia - where she is allegedly facing some fraud cases – before shifting to the European country.

“Members of a splinter group of Tamil Coordinating Committee, London, which projected the woman as Dwaraka, confirmed the woman who appeared in the livestream was an imposter,” sources told DT Next.

It was initially believed that the woman who was being paraded as Prabhakaran’s daughter could be an AI-generated persona. Now, after identifying her as Miththuya, multiple agencies have launched a hunt for the woman, sources said.

Meanwhile, it is not just her performance that has caught the attention of the sleuths. Sources added that the activities of some individuals at a Maaveerar Naal event in Chennai are also being scrutinised by the intelligence agencies.

“Many of those who took part in an event organised at the PT Thiyagarayar hall of the Greater Chennai Corporation in T Nagar on Monday were hinting that ‘Dwaraka’ was talking on behalf of LTTE chief Prabhakaran and about the fourth war for Tamil Eelam,” sources said.

Pointing out that LTTE is still a proscribed terror outfit in the country that was last banned in 2019 for five years based on the representation from Q branch of the State police, a senior officer said the agencies have taken note of the fact that speaker after speaker were eulogising LTTE and its leaders despite the ban.

Some of the officers see the ‘Dwaraka’ episode as a step to rejuvenate the LTTE, which lost its leadership during the end of the civil war in 2009.