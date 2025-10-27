Woman, lover held for conning elderly man of 6.5 sovereigns of gold in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: The Ariyalur police arrested a woman and her boyfriend on charges of attacking an elderly man and stealing 6.5 sovereign gold jewellery he was wearing.

According to the police, on October 16, the incident happened when a 68-year-old man was walking along the field at Vanagaram near Thalavai in Ariyalur.

The elderly man was approached by Kalaiyarasi (35) from Andimadam. She engaged in a conversation with him and intentionally led the elderly person to a secluded place, where her boyfriend, Naveen Kumar (30), was waiting.

Immediately, Kalaiyarasi and Naveen started manhandling the elderly man and snatched away his gold chain, ring and other ornaments weighing 6.5 sovereigns and escaped from the spot.

The man who managed to walk to the Thalavai police station filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and the investigation commenced.

As a part of the investigation, the police retrieved the CCTV footage of the spot and arrested both Kalaiyarasi and Naveen Kumar on Monday.