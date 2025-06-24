Woman kills drunkard husband in Thanjavur, held

TIRUCHY: A woman stabbed to death her husband, who was torturing her under the influence of alcohol in Thanjavur on Monday.

It is said that N Kaliyamurthy (45), a mason from Erumaipatti village near Kabisthalam married Selvi alias Sinthanai Selvi (25), and the couple has two children.

Kaliyamurthy, was in the habit of reaching home after consuming alcohol and used to pick up a quarrel with his wife Selvi. On Sunday, Kaliyamurthy who came to the house in the night, quarrelled with his wife and suddenly, he started to manhandle her. The frustrated Selvi who grabbed a kitchen knife, stabbed Kaliyamurthy’s neck multiple times in which he fell unconscious.

Soon, he was rushed to Kumbakonam GH but was declared dead. On information, Kabisthalam police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Based on the complaint by Kamalammal, mother of Kaliyamurthy, the police arrested Selvi. Further investigations are on.