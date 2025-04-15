Woman kills drunkard husband, held in Karur

TIRUCHY: A woman murdered her drunkard husband, who had reportedly tortured her under the influence of alcohol in Karur on Monday, and the police arrested her.

The couple Chandrasekar and Saranya were residing at Rayanur in Karur. Chandrasekar started consuming alcohol after the death of their son Sivabalan, after a prolonged illness.

He used to quarrel with Saranya under the influence of alcohol. On Sunday, the couple once again quarreled and suddenly, Saranya grabbed a wooden log and hit him unconscious. Soon he was rushed to Karur Medical College Hospital, and the doctors declared him dead.

Thanthondrimalai police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The police also arrested Saranya. Further investigations are on.