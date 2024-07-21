Ariyalur woman kills 1-year-old granddaughter to frame daughter-in-law, arrested

TIRUCHY: A woman murdered her one-year-old granddaughter suspecting the fidelity of the girl’s mother in Ariyalur on Saturday.

Ariyalur couple Raja (25) and Sandhya (21) second daughter Krithika was the victim. As the girl was born after Raja had gone to Singapore for work, his mother Virudhammal suspected the fidelity of Sandhya. There was an ongoing feud between them over this issue.

On Friday, Santhya went to sell milk to the houses and returned home and found the one-year-old girl baby lying unconscious. She rushed the baby to the Government Hospital but doctors declared the child dead.

On information, Thalavai police retrieved the body of the baby and registered a case based on the complaint by Sandhya. Sandhya suspected that her mother-in-law Virudhammal might have killed the baby and asked the police to interrogate her.

Based on the information, the police registered a case against Virudhammal and conducted a probe. After an elaborate inquiry, Virudhammal confessed to the police that she had murdered the baby. Subsequently, the police arrested her. Further investigations are on.