Woman killed, 8 others hurt in Virudhunagar accident

MADURAI: An elderly woman was killed and eight others injured in a fatal road crash in Virudhunagar on Monday. The deceased victim has been identified as Aalya Rani of Begumpet, Secunderabad of Telangana, sources said.

Prakash (76), husband of the deceased, was driving the car in which all the victims were travelling.

The family of Prakash set off on a tour of Kanniyakumari and Tirupati. While the vehicle was on its way to Tirupati from Kanniyakumari, Prakash lost control and hit the median.

The injured victims, including Prakash, Santhosh (42), Sumalatha (40), Harshitha (9), Deepika (5), Suguna (49), Lalitha (52) and Jeyashri (52) were admitted to the Government Hospital. Based on a complaint, Vachakkarapatti police filed a case.