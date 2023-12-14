Woman inmate escapes from Puzhal prison, two warders suspended

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old female inmate of the Special Prison for Women in Puzhal escaped on Wednesday afternoon when she was sent, accompanied by two warders, to clean the visitors room in the prison compound. Following the women's escape, the two warders have been placed under suspension.

The woman identified as A Jayanthi, a native of Bengaluru, was imprisoned for a series of theft cases. The police said that special teams have been formed to nab the escapee.

She had shifted to Semmencheri from Bengaluru along with her family a few years ago. She was involved in five thefts in 2021. She was arrested by the Thoraipakkam police and was sent to the Special Prison for Women in Puzhal in October this year. She was also detained under the Goondas act.

According to a prison official on Wednesday afternoon, Jayanthi was sent, escorted by two warders, for cleaning duty to the interview room where visitors meet the inmates. However, despite the presence of two warders, Jayanthi escaped. When it was found that she was missing, senior officials were informed and necessary action to find her was started. The police have registered a case and a search is underway to nab her.

Following Jayanthi's escape, the two warders who escorted her to the interview room, Kanagalakshmi (Grade I) and Kokila (Grade II), were placed under suspension.