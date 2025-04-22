Woman held for murdering hubby with stone in Erode

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for murdering her estranged husband by smashing his head with a stone in Erode on Sunday.

Police said Thangavel (50), from Suriyampalayam near Gobichettipalayam, was living alone following a quarrel with his wife, Revathi (34), over the last five years. He was running a brick manufacturing unit.

Police said Revathi was living with her two sons, aged 13 and 11, at a farmhouse in the Thalavady area. She earned her livelihood through farming.

Meanwhile, Revathi had sent a divorce notice to Thangavel. Police said he visited her house in Thalavady and got into an argument while questioning her for sending the divorce notice. The infuriated woman pushed him down and smashed his head with a stone. Police said Thangavel succumbed to injuries on the spot.

On receiving information, the Thalavady police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a postmortem at Perundurai Government Hospital.

Police also arrested Revathi on murder charges on Monday and produced her in court to be remanded in judicial custody.

In another similar incident in Coimbatore, two 19-year-old youths, who were assigned by a woman to murder her husband over family issues, were arrested by Coimbatore rural police.

Police nabbed V Hari Prasath from Peedampalli and his friend M Dharmaraj from Irugur were attempting to murder Viswanathan (44), from Kannampalayam, who runs a vegetable shop, by stabbing him with a knife on April 14.

However, he escaped with minor injuries. Inquiries revealed that they were sent by Viswanathan’s wife, Rajeswari (32), to murder him over a family dispute. Further inquiries are on.