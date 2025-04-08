Woman, grandchildren electrocuted in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: A woman and her two grandchildren died of electrocution after they touched a fence which was in contact with a dangling live wire snapped from an electric post in Namakkal on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Ilanjiyam (52), wife of Selvam from Andapuram near Mohanur, and their two grandchildren, Sujith (5) and Ivizhli (3). The woman took both the children to the farm to give food for lunch to her husband.

On their return around 3.30 pm, the woman and two children touched the fence while walking alongside and suffered a shock.

On receiving information, the Mohanur police retrieved their bodies and sent them for post-mortem at Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital.

A case has been registered, and further inquiries are on.

College student dies of electric shock in Erode

In another incident, a 20-year-old college student died of electrocution when he unknowingly attempted to snap a live wire with a cutting player in Erode.

The deceased, P Kameshwaran (20), studying third-year BCom CA in Government Arts and Science College in Pollachi, had gone to a relative’s house in Thingalur near Gobichettipalayam.

“As the light didn’t turn on, Kameshwaran attempted to set it right by snapping the wire with a pair of cutters. However, he suffered a severe shock. The family members turned off the main power supply and rushed him to a private hospital in Thingalur, however, he died on the way,” police said.

The Thingalur police have registered a case, and inquiries are under way.