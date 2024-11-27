Begin typing your search...

    Woman from Palladam creates public nuisance at Karur bus stand after being drunk

    The public informed the police about the issue near the bus stand and police rushed to the spot and investigated the issue.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|27 Nov 2024 11:25 AM IST
    Incident from the spot (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: A woman from Palladam created public nuisance and disturbed police officials after drinking alcohol on Tuesday morning in Karur district.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the public informed the police about the issue near the bus stand and police rushed to the spot and investigated the issue.

    The woman was taken to Karur All-Women Police Station.

    The video of the incident has been going viral on social media.

