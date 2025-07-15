Woman dupes Nagapattinam father-son duo of Rs 15 lakh in ‘money-multiplying pooja’ scam

CHENNAI: A woman has allegedly cheated a father and son from Nagapattinam of Rs 15 lakh, claiming that performing a special ritual (pooja) would make money multiply rapidly.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the woman convinced the victims by saying that if a specific pooja was performed, their money would multiply like offspring. Trusting her words, the father and son gave her Rs 15 lakh.

Upon realizing they had been cheated, the victims approached the Director General of Police (DGP) office in Chennai to file a formal complaint, seeking to recover their lost money.

Further details are awaited.