Woman dies by suicide in Tiruvallur; six booked for dowry harassment

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman, a Bengaluru native, died by suicide at her marital residence in Tiruvallur district on Friday night, allegedly due to domestic distress harassment. The RK Pet police have booked six persons, including her husband.
The deceased, G Meganashree, had married Gunasekaran (35) six years ago and was living in Tiruvallur with their three-year-old daughter.
Probe revealed that the couple had frequent disputes, and Gunasekaran allegedly restricted his wife from communicating with her parents.
On Friday, around 11.30 pm, she was found dead at her residence. Police said she had left behind a note stating that she was under severe stress and had asked her mother to take care of her daughter.
Police sent her body to the Tiruttani Government Hospital for an autopsy. As the death occurred within seven years of marriage, an inquiry will be conducted by the Tiruttani Revenue Divisional Officer.