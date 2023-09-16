Woman dies after prolonged fever, not dengue, says dean of Tiruchy GH

TIRUCHY: A woman from Tiruchy died of a mysterious fever on Friday but health officials ruled out dengue. It is said that R Kanagavalli (38) from Nariyan Street near Tiruvanaikoil had high fever for the past few days.

She was later admitted in a private hospital here. Since the fever did not subsidise, she was referred to the Tiruchy Medical College Hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

However, on Thursday night, Kanagavalli succumbed to fever. When her blood samples were sent for detection, it tested negative for dengue. According to the Dr Nehru, dean of Tiruchy GH, the woman who died was admitted with multi-organ failure. “She had already been undergoing treatment for her ailments in a few hospitals. Since she had fever in the later stage, we had sent the blood samples for detection and it tested negative,” he added.

On Friday, around 30 people visited the hospital with fever, and 8 were admitted but they had no dengue symptoms, the hospital sources said.