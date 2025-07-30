Begin typing your search...

    Woman dies after falling from train near Vaniyambadi

    Jolarpet railway police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 July 2025 1:54 PM IST
    Woman dies after falling from train near Vaniyambadi (Image/Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A young woman travelling with her family on a train died after falling from the train near Puthu Mariyamman temple, shortly after Vaniyambadi.

    According to a report from Thanthi TV, the deceased was identified as Rohini from Thrissur and was on her way to Chennai with her husband and their child when the incident occurred.

    Jolarpet railway police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

