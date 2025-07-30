Woman dies after falling from train near Vaniyambadi

CHENNAI: A young woman travelling with her family on a train died after falling from the train near Puthu Mariyamman temple, shortly after Vaniyambadi.

According to a report from Thanthi TV, the deceased was identified as Rohini from Thrissur and was on her way to Chennai with her husband and their child when the incident occurred.

Jolarpet railway police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.