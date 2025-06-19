Woman, daughter, 2 minor great-grandkids die by suicide after granddaughter elopes with lover

MADURAI: Four members of a family were found hanging in their house at Chinnakulipatti village near Oddanchatram in Dindigul district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Chellammal (65), her daughter Kaleeswari (45), and her grandchildren - Lithiksha (7), and Deepthisha (5).

Probe revealed that Kaleeswari’s daughter Pavithra (28) had eloped with her lover a few days ago, leaving behind her two girls.

Dismayed over this, Chellammal and Kaleeswari decided to end their lives before killing Lithiksha and Deepthisha.

Both Chellammal and Kaleeswari made those children hang, and later committed suicide by hanging. Based on a complaint, Edayakottai police have filed a case.