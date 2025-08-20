Woman dancing at wedding collapses and dies in Mahabalipuram 

CHENNAI: A woman who was dancing in a wedding reception in Mahabalipuram died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jeeva, the wife of Gnanam, a medical shop owner from Kancheepuram. The couple had attended the wedding reception of the son of private school correspondent Arunkumar from Kancheepuram, which was held grandly in a private hall in Mahabalipuram.

During the celebrations, a live orchestra was playing, and several guests took to the stage to dance and cheer the newlyweds. Jeeva too stepped on stage and danced enthusiastically to the music, delighting the couple and the audience.

However, in a shocking turn of events, she suddenly collapsed on stage, causing panic among the guests. Her husband and others rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared that she had died due to a sudden cardiac arrest. The unexpected tragedy shocked the relatives, friends, and guests as celebrations turned into mourning.