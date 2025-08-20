Woman dancing at wedding collapses and dies in Kancheepuram 

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a middle-aged woman collapsed and died when she was dancing at a wedding in Kancheepuram on Tuesday.

The deceased Jeeva, was the wife of Gnanam, who owned a medical shop in the town. On Tuesday night, Jeeva was attending the wedding reception of a relative.

Eye witnesses said that while she was enthusiastically dancing on the stage, all of a sudden Jeeva held her head and collapsed on the floor.

Despite offering first-aid when Jeeva did not regain consciousness, her family rushed her to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead. The incident which was captured on cctv has since gone viral on social media.