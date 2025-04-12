Woman, 11-yr-old daughter killed; husband and son sustain severe injuries in Tiruchy road accident

TIRUCHY: An unidentified vehicle ramming a two-wheeler in Tiruchy killed a woman and her daughter and critically injured her husband and son on Saturday.

Andrew Stalin (41), a resident of Lalgudi, along with his wife Sathya (37), daughter Periya Nayaki (11) and son Renjius (6), were travelling on their two-wheeler on the Tiruchy-Chennai bypass on Saturday.

Suddenly, an unknown vehicle hit their bike, causing Sathya and Periya Nayaki to be tossed off the road and killed on the spot with heavy head injuries. Andrew Stalin and Renjius sustained severe injuries.

The onlookers rescued them and rushed them to the Srirangam government hospital.

On information, the Tiruchy North Traffic Intelligence Police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Srirangam government hospital.

A case was registered, and further investigations are under way.