Withdraw smart meter scheme, urge TNEB employees’ federation

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) Employees Federation State Executive Meeting in Tiruchy on Saturday resolved to stress the government to withdraw the implementation of the smart meter scheme.

The executive meeting chaired by the president of the Federation Bastin Raj passed several resolutions. The meeting appealed to the state government to fill the 60,000 existing vacancies in the electricity board.

Pointing out that the union government’s decision to implement smart meter installation would increase the tariff, they said that the union government should drop the plan and the state government should pressurise the Centre for the same.

While addressing the participants, the General Secretary of the Federation A Chekizhar highlighted the 60,000 vacancies and claimed that the employees are going through mental agony and several employees have lost their lives because of work pressure.

He also appealed to the state government to regularise the employment of the contract workers who had completed 10 years and appoint at least 5,000 gangmen immediately. He also demanded the transfer of employees to their native district and the promotion of employees following the procedure.