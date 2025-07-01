Withdraw railway fare hike, urges CPI state secretary Mutharasan

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan has strongly condemned the Union government’s decision to go ahead with the railway fare hike from July 1, 2025, and has urged that the hike be withdrawn immediately in the interest of the poor and marginalised sections.

In a statement, Mutharasan said that the increase in train fares, announced by the BJP-led Union government, would severely impact the poor, especially those from the lower-income groups who rely heavily on rail travel. Despite repeated appeals by Opposition parties and railway passenger welfare organisations, the Centre has implemented the fare hike without any changes, he noted.

Mutharasan criticised the Centre for announcing the fare hike in terms of paise per kilometre instead of rupees, calling it a “deceptive move” aimed at misleading the public. “It is a fraudulent tactic. With over one crore passengers travelling every day, amounting to nearly 400 crore passengers a year, the government is attempting to conceal the enormous financial burden it is placing on the common people,” he said.

He also pointed out that passengers are already being charged under various categories such as tatkal, premium tatkal, superfast surcharge, and special fare services. The additional four paise per kilometre hike would cumulatively impose several thousand crores of rupees as a burden on commuters.

Terming the move anti-people, CPI leader said that his party strongly denounced the fare hike and urged the Union government to roll back the decision without delay.