Withdraw decision to tax farmers for groundwater: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the central government for proposing to tax usage of water from farming and demanded the government to drop the decision.

In a statement, Anbumani said that Union minister CR Patil announced that charges will be imposed against farmers for the usage of groundwater on a pilot basis in 22 places. "Levying tax for the usage of groundwater is fundamentally wrong.

The government claims that the move is to prevent wastage of ground water. But, the farmers, who draw groundwater with great difficulties, will not waste it.

If the government wants to reduce wastage, it should conduct awareness events and provide incentives for the farmers, who are frugal. Taxation will affect the farmers, who are already affected," he added.

Anbumani recalled that PMK had opposed the decision of the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government under Congress to levy tax and charges for drinking water and groundwater 15 years ago. Also, the party opposed release of Water Policy in 2012 and bids to implement it with some changes in 2018 and 2022. "PMK will continue its stand."

Saying that the farmers are already affected by rise in prices of fertilizers, lack of adequate procurement prices and others he warned that levying tax for ground water will further affect them.