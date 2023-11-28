Withdraw all 4 labour codes, DMK MP Shanmugham urges Union government

CHENNAI: DMK’s Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP M Shanmugham on Monday said that the Union government should immediately withdraw all four sets of labour codes that have been brought in to empower employers to hire if a company wants to, fire them if they don’t, and deprive workers of their rights.

“For more than 150 years, workers have continuously fought for job security, salary guarantees and bonuses and gratuity and got many benefits through laws including pension, social security, and workplace security. Narendra Modi’s government has created a situation where no one has a permanent job anymore, and there is no certainty of job and salary,” he told reporters at the end of a two-day protest held by central trade unions and farmers’ associations against the Centre’s anti-labour and anti-farmers’ policies here.

The meeting was attended by several trade union leaders including CITU state president A Soundararajan and Tamil Nadu Farmers Association president P Shanmugham.

DMK leader sought implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee recommendation of fixing minimum support price at one-half times the production cost and it should be given legal status. He also urged the union government to release funds for the MGNREGA scheme to pay the wages for the rural workers for the 100-day job scheme.

“The Union government has not been providing MGNREGA funds for the opposition-ruled state. It has to provide Rs 2,691 crore for Tamil Nadu alone,” he said, demanding that all the registered workers should be provided 200 days and a wage of Rs 600 a day.

He also condemned the Railway Ministry for making Vande Bharat train sets through an Italian company instead of ICF Perambur. He also demanded the Centre not force the State to implement the smart meters and sought withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Act.