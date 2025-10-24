With rain spells starting early salt production ends in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Monsoon rains have stalled the annual production of salt in Thoothukudi this year. With unseasonal rains early in 2025, we (manufacturers) could not get into full production.



Unusually, production commenced in May and about 75 per cent has been achieved, almost the same level as last year because of rainfall. However, the production reached 23,000 tonnes in 2023, D Chandra Menon, president of Tuticorin Small Scale Salt Manufacturers Association said on Thursday. When production did not take off till April this year, demand for the commodity peaked and the Gujarat salt contributed to it.



To cater to market demands, 4.28 lakh tonnes of Gujarat salt were shipped to Thoothukudi during the period from March to July. On the market front, he said the price is expected to go up in the coming days. Currently, a tonne of manufactured salt is priced ranging from Rs 2,000 to a maximum of Rs 3,000, the president said.



MP Dileep, a salt manufacturer, said usually the first week of October witnesses the onset of the northeast monsoon, but Thoothukudi receives showers only from the third week. “About 18 lakh tonnes of salt was produced this year. If the production had gained pace, it would have crossed 20 lakh tonnes,” he said. According to MSP Thenraja, secretary of Tuticorin Salt Merchants Association, the price of the commodity could be increased by Rs 500, if rain continues. “As of now, the demand for edible salt post Deepavali is not much. On the other hand, there’s a steady demand for salt catering to industry needs,” he said.