With central dashboard, admissions go transparent at Adi Dravidar hostels in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: To bring in transparency and curb irregularities, admissions to all school-college hostels belonging to the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department in Tamil Nadu will be made through a central monitoring dashboard for the first time this year. Also, e-KYC has been made mandatory for students during admissions.

At present, 1,331 hostels – 837 boys, 494 girls – are functioning across the State, accommodating about 1 lakh students.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that construction of a new hostel building with ten floors with modern facilities is under way at Rs 44.50 crore in MC Raja College Complex, Chennai. He said last year, the total students' enrollment in the hostels was 98,909. However, this year the number of registrations is expected to cross one lakh.

"Currently, students are admitted through the hostel management system. From this year, it will be done through the central monitoring dashboard," he said.

Explaining the new monitoring system, the official said the system is a web application, which processes through digital documentation to track various activities including admission registration, room allocation, inventory management, communication module, which sends automated messages to students regarding important announcements and security model that tracks the movement of students in and out of the hostels, ensuring that only authorised persons are allowed.

"In addition, amenities tracking, daily stock entries, generating diet, electricity, staff attendance maintenance and submitting bills to the treasury will also be tracked via this system," he said adding the monitoring dashboard will be a user-friendly interface.

The official also pointed out that this year e-KYC (electronic-know-your-customer) has been made mandatory during hostel admissions.

Stating that the students should have to produce five vital pieces of information while applying for hostel rooms, he said that the student's mobile number, attached to the Aadhaar should be active.

"Similarly, they should produce family income certificate and caste certificate through the official website, he said adding students should also produce EMI and UMIS numbers besides Aadhaar-seeded bank account number.



