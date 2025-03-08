Wishing CM in Telugu can’t be Hindi imposition, BJP on forefront protecting Tamil language & culture: Tamilisai Soundararajan

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday vehemently denied charges of fighting for Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu, reiterating BJP’s unwavering commitment to the Tamil language and culture.

Responding to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s charges of promoting Hindi, Tamilisai clarified that her birthday wishes to the Chief Minister were made in Telugu as a third language, and not Hindi. “I know how difficult it is to learn Telugu at an old age. That’s why we tell children to learn a third language at a young age,” she said.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of International Women’s Day celebrations in West Mambalam here, Tamilisai emphasised that Tamil Nadu is integral to the BJP’s identity, and the party’s workers are the first to defend the Tamil language.

The BJP leader also trained her guns on the ruling DMK government, accusing it of attempting to divert attention from its failures by resorting to false accusations over language and delimitation exercise.

“DMK is preparing for war wielding a paper sword…to cover up the crimes and failures of the government. Public voluntarily support the BJP’s signature movement,” she said. Attacking DMK for dynastic politics, Tamilisai quipped, “Appa Stalin, then son Udhayanidhi... then Inbanithi as Appa... Appappa…” The DMK’s flawed education policy is preventing ordinary children from competing and preparing for the future, Tamilisai said.

Exuding confidence about the BJP’s prospects in the 2026 State elections, Tamilisai predicted that the party would form a coalition government with women ministers.

“2026 is for the BJP government in TN. A coalition government should be formed to protect women,” she said. The ex-Governor also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for appointing Vaishali, a woman chess player from TN, to manage his social media account.