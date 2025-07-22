Wish to be one like my husband, says Durga Stalin at launch of book documenting 50 years of kinship

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin's wife Durga Stalin on Monday said that she also wanted to be one like her husband, in a book release on her association with the Dravidian leader.

Delivering her acceptance speech at the release of the second volume of her biography "Avarum, Naanum" (He and I) documenting their five-decade-long life of togetherness, Durga Stalin said, "Though he (Stalin) could not come to the function, his heart will be in the function. He will be watching it live. He wished me to attend the function.

"When I started writing it (biography) as a series, it started as Thalapathyum Naanum. It was my husband who changed the title to Naanum Avarum (I and he). My mother-in-law would read it and appreciate me," an emotional Durga told a packed auditorium graced by almost all members of the family, her son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and ministers of the State Cabinet.

Dedicating the biography to the encouragement and support rendered by her CM husband, Durga said, "He is fully responsible for my writing such a book. He encouraged me and stood by me. He said, "Nee eluthu Durga" (you write Durga) and backed me to write. The book is an emotional documentation of 50 years of our lives together.

"My husband always says, he is one of you. He also released a book under that name. Likewise, I also wish to be one of you," she concluded, before heaving a sigh of relief.

Speaking at the function, Mallika Srinivasan, chairperson of TAFE Group said, "Throughout the book there was only one emotion – positivity." Nandhini Rangasamy, chairman of GRG Institutions, said, "It is not easy to be a wife of a politician, but she has deftly handled it with patience, honesty and intelligence as a woman head of the house. Durga is a true testament to Gen Z women embodying versatility, a strong sense of responsibility, exhibiting excellence as a homemaker and deep commitment to her family."

Writer Sivasankari, who received the first copy of the book, lauded the title, language and content and said, "Like a towering temple tower luring onlookers, the book lures people to read it. She wrote the first volume as a woman and homemaker; the second volume is written from the perspective of a Chief Minister's wife. The style is so simple and endearing without artificiality."

Calling it a "transparent biography without lies and exaggeration," Sivasankari said that the anecdotal references in the book introduce 'us' to the kind, warm and affectionate Stalin. "Not only DMK people, but also other people must read the book, which tells from the heart how a person must act as a husband and father." South Chennai MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian and former judge Bhavani Subbaroyan, chairman of TNPCB appellate authority and writer Manushyaputhiran, whose Uyirmai Publication published the book, also spoke at the release event.