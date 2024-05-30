Wind power contributes almost 1/4 th fourth of State’s energy demand

CHENNAI: In a relief to power managers, the wind power generation season has begun in the State with the windmills supplying almost one-fourth of the State’s total energy requirements.

With the season’s commencement, Tangedco could cut down on the high-cost of power purchase to meet the summer demand.

Tamil Nadu has a total installed wind power capacity of 9,019 MW,which is the second largest in the country next to Gujarat. On Tuesday, windmills across the State generated 94 million units out of the State’s total energy consumption of 393 MU. A maximum generation of 4,971 MW was recorded at 11.30 am on Tuesday while the State recorded maximum demand of 18,303 MW.

K Kasthurirangaian, chairman, Indian Wind Power Association, said that the wind power season picked up from May 25. “Windmills generated over 94 MU on Tuesday. With the southwest winds setting in, the wind power season will last till September,” he said. “However, there will be ups and downs in wind power generation. If it rains, the wind power generation will go down. If not, it will be good.”

A senior Tangedco official said that since the season picked up a few days ago, the utility has cut down on purchases for the past week. “Wind power generation has already crossed 5,000 MW mark on Monday. Along with solar, it has been generating over 9,000 MW during the day contributing over 50% of the State’s total power demand at that time,” the official said.

To absorb the wind and solar power generation, Tangedco has been keeping its thermal power stations on standby. Unlike previous years, when the wind power producers complained against Tangedco backing down windmills, the producers said that the utility has been absorbing the wind energy to the maximum extent.