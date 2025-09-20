Will you curb PM Modi's or Shah's meeting? Why targeting only TVK, Vijay asks DMK govt

NAGAPATTINAM: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay, on Saturday, lashed out at the ruling DMK dispensation for allegedly imposing numerous conditions for his political meetings and asked if the government would dare to impose such conditions during the visits of the Prime Minister or Home Minister.

Addressing a massive rally at Puthur here, he said the government restrained his free movement and even resorted to disrupting power.

"CM sir, will you impose conditions during the Prime Minister and Home Minister's visit, or disrupt power as you do to the TVK? Numerous restrictions are imposed on me. I can't move my hands," Vijay said.

If the DMK government resorted to such tactics during the visits of Prime Minister or Home Minister then it would face trouble, he said.

"Why do you impose conditions on me who wants to meet the people. What's your intention? Let me tell you again, the contest in 2026 is only between the TVK and the DMK," he said and sought to know from his party cadres if they wanted the DMK rule to continue or desired the TVK to come to power. And the crowd enthusiastically shouted "TVK, TVK," then Vijay remarked, "Did you hear this, CM sir?"

The TVK was not alone to be cowed down by threats, and it was solidly backed by the people, he added.

He alleged the speaker's wire was cut during his speech in the Tiruchirappalli meeting, while power was disrupted at Ariyalur, where he addressed, and he could only speak for three minutes at his political meetings. "Impose such restrictions during Narendra Modi or Amit Shah's visit and see what happens," he said, and cautioned the DMK government against being "tyrannical" to the TVK.

Turning to the Chief Minister M K Stalin's foreign trips to secure investments for the state, Vijay wondered if the tours were really meant to obtain investment for Tamil Nadu or invest in companies abroad. "CM sir, tell me from your heart, is it investment from abroad or investment abroad? Is the overseas trip meant to fetch investment for the state or to secure your family's investment abroad?" he asked.

The TVK leader accused the DMK government of doing precious little for the development of the coastal Nagapattinam district, where even a government marine college was not established, nor the tourism infrastructure developed, or industries promoted.

Hitting out at the DMK on the fishermen and Sri Lankan Tamils issues, he said Chief Minister Stalin wrote letters to the Prime Minister on the Tamil Nadu fishermen being attacked, but remained "silent" thereafter.

"We are not DMK to write letters on fishermen's problems and remain silent. Our agenda is to ensure a lasting solution to the fishermen issue and also those of the Sri Lankan Tamils," he said and criticised the BJP government for discriminating against the Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Responding to criticism by some political parties that he chose to attend political meetings only during weekends, Vijay said the rallies were scheduled to ensure the public and his followers were not disturbed. "Moreover, it was also to give rest to certain political leaders," he said.