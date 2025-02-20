Will summon officials for inaction in removing Kakka Aazhi: NGT warns

CHENNAI: The southern bench National Green Tribunal (NGT) has warned the officials of Water Resources Department (WRD) and Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority (TNSWA) for their inaction in removing invasive Kakka Aazhi (Mytella Strigata) in Ennore Creek.

While hearing a case filed by Kumaresan Sooluran pertaining to the invasion of Kakka Aazhi, the bench comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati observed that a report filed the member secretary of TNSWA was not satisfactory.

"Similarly, another report dated February 18, 2025 filed by the Deputy Conservator of Forests also does not address the issue involved. The only answer that the Water Resources Department expected to give is, how much of the Chaaru Mussels in the Ennore Creek were removed, the method used for removal and how much time it would take to complete the entire process," they said.

Noting the report, which stated that WRD the dredging work in 500 meters stretch was completed, the bench asked the departments how the invasive species were removed, how it proposed to continue the work and how long it will take to eradicate the invasive mussels are not indicated in the report.

"The report further states that the mapping of invasive mussels was given to NCSCM (National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management) and controlling the spread of invasive mussels was assigned to Dr MGR Fisheries College, Ponneri and the value addition from invasive Chaaru Mussel was again entrusted to the Dr MGR Fisheries College," the order said.

Pointing out that the government is yet to identify the extent and intensity of the area infested by the Chaaru Mussel in the Ennore Creek, the bench observed that the studies from NCSCM and CMFRI (Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute) reported that biological eradication is not very successful and look for alternative methods.

"If the government continues to respond slowly, we may be constrained to summon officials from the Water Resources Department and the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority for their inaction," the order warned.