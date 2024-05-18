Will speak at Vijay's TVK party conference if invited, says NTK chief Seeman

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman said that he would go to actor-turned-politician 'Thalapathy' Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party conference if he was invited. Seeman was speaking at an event held on the occasion of Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day (May 18) at the NTK party head office in Porur, Chennai on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after the event, Seeman discussed various issues pertaining to the state and his party.

When asked about reports on Vijay's soon-to-be held Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party conference, the former filmmaker said, "I will go and speak at the party conference if I'm invited."

While divulging his thoughts on the LTTE name ban, he asked, "Why the ban the name of LTTE? If the ban is removed, we will grow fast, and if we come to power, LTTE's history will be remembered."

Speaking about the arrest of whistleblower and YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar in a case pertaining to disparaging remarks made by the latter on women police personnel, he stated, "What Shankar said was wrong... you celebrated when a woman spoke ill of me for 15 years. Arresting Felix (another YouTuber and second accused in the case) was a big mistake; why is there a need to search his house?"