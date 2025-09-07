Will push NDA for Bharat Ratna honour for Muthuramalinga Thevar: Palaniswami

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that late Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar deserves a Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of India, adding that the AIADMK would recommend the NDA government to bestow him the award.

While addressing a rally at Athoor in Dindigul district on Sunday evening under the ‘Makkalai Kaapom, Tamizhagathai Meetpom’ campaign, Palaniswami praised Muthuramalinga Thevar, saying that he dedicated his life to helping people in need.

Recalling his sacrifice and contributions, Palaniswami said that he had donated large portions of land to help the needy, irrespective of caste. Thevar had a bright political career and won both the Assembly polls and the Lok Sabha elections. Citing these, the AIADMK chief said his party would push the Centre to name the Madurai airport in honour of Muthuramalinga Thevar.

Referring to the recent attack on a Dalit party chief near DGP’s office and the bomb attack at Aduthurai town panchayat office, Palaniswami said there is a complete breakdown of law and order in the State. He wondered how ordinary people could feel safe in such a situation.

Recently, a DMK panchayat president was charged with theft and is facing almost ten cases, Palaniswami said.

Further taking a dig at DMK, he said even a low-level AIADMK cadre could be elevated to prominence in his party, unlike DMK, which is fraught with family politics.

Earlier, there was a failed attempt to block AIADMK chief Palaniswami’s convoy at Athoor, near Thomaiyarpuram, demanding unification of the party.