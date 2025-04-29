Will probe AU case afresh after returning to Fort in ’26: Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: A war of words erupted between Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly on Monday over the law and order situation, after the AIADMK leader Palaniswami alleged that there was a total disregard for the rule of law under the present DMK regime

As the LoP made charges of a rise in crime across the State, the Chief Minister rebutted that the Madras High Court has, on multiple occasions, appreciated the State government for its swift action and efficient policing, and asserted that the AIADMK has no moral right to criticise the present administration.

Recalling the Pollachi sexual assault case, the Thoothukudi firing, and the Sathankulam custodial deaths during the previous regime, the CM stated that these incidents stand as testimony to the law and order situation under AIADMK rule. He further claimed that it was the DMK that restored law and order after returning to power.

Once equated to the renowned Scotland Yard, TN police has become inefficient over the past 4 years and was adopting a double standard in its approach. Intervening, the CM dismissed the charges as wild allegations and stated that the present regime files cases within 24 hours of receiving complaints, adding that everyone knows how the previous government delayed filing a case in the Pollachi sexual assault incident.

Referring to the Policy note of the Home department, Palaniswami said that drug peddlers are operating freely near educational institutions, and students from schools and colleges are becoming addicted to drugs, falling prey to criminal elements. He also mocked the Tamil Nadu police’s ‘Operation Ganja’, saying that despite launching versions 2.0, 3.0, and 4.0, no significant results had been achieved. According to reports, 2,138 cases had been filed, but only 144 people had been arrested, he said, questioning what happened to the others involved in such illegal activities.

In response, Stalin said he had chaired meetings with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to combat drug peddling, and that stringent measures had been taken, including invoking the Goondas Act against offenders. He highlighted an 88% increase in the number of cases booked against drug peddlers and a 324% increase in those booked under the Goondas.

He also reminded the House that during the AIADMK regime, senior police officers were involved in the Gutka scam. “Under the AIADMK regime, Gutka was everywhere, at any time. IGs and Police Commissioners were involved,” he said.

Further clash as LoP made a vow to reopen the Anna University sexual assault case when AIADMK forms government next and slammed government for the attack on YouTuber. Stalin rebutted that the HC appreciated the AU case probe and said the accused in the attack on YouTuber were arrested within 48 hours.