Will oppose the black legislation the same way we opposed CAA, Waqf bills: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Reiterating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime was pushing the 130th constitution Amendment Bill to divert by public attention from vote theft and fraudulent mandate, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that the DMK will oppose the legislation seeking to remove a Chief Minister undergoing 30-day arrest in a criminal case the same way it opposed the CAA and Waqf bills.

Talking to media persons at the release of the books authored by former minister Rahman Khan at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, Stalin referred to the bill moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament on Wednesday and said, "Previously, they enacted many legislations against minorities like the Citizenship Amendment Act and Wakf Amendment Act. DMK will oppose the present black bill the same way it opposed the previous legislations. Why are they doing this? They are diverting people's issues? They are not doing it to merely divert public attention, but also digress the country from the path of democracy."

Assuring to stand by the minorities as usual, the Chief Minister waxed eloquent about Rahman Khan's contribution as a leader of the DMK and minister and member of the minority community and said, "DMK exists for you. DMK will always stand by the people, especially the minorities."

Appealing to his party cadre to convey the thoughts of Rahman Khan to the people just like they propagate the ideas of Periyar, Bharathidasan, Anna, Kalaignar and Anbazhagan. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, retired judges of Madras High Court, MPs and MLAs also took part in the function.