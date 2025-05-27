Will never stop questioning DMK govt's failures, L&O situation in TN: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that he would neither stop criticising the DMK regime nor stop questioning Chief Minister M K Stalin over law and order issues in the state. He pointed out the arrest of the ruling party councillor in Arakkonam on charges of possessing illegal firearms and demanded an explanation from the CM over the issue.

Palaniswami took to the social media and slammed that councilor of the ruling party along with another person was arrested on charges of possession of illegal firearm and wondered whether gun culture had entered into the state? Was it a fallout of lawlessness in the state where students where students were seen possessing contrabands and carrying sickles in books to schools?

He also hit out at the police for reportedly failing to take appropriate action on the complaint regarding sexual assault filed by a college student against former DMK functionary Deivaseyal. “Why is the DMK trying to protect Deivaseyal? Are they trying to protect the identity of a bigshot? If so, who is that Sir?,” Palaniswami said. He also appealed to the people of the state to protect themselves until the present regime come to an end.