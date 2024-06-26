Will move court against EPS in highway tender case after by-poll, DMK leader RS Bharathi

CHENNAI: DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi on Wednesday said that he would move a fresh petition against Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami in the highway tender irregularities case after the Vikravandi by-poll.

Talking to media persons here Wednesday evening, Bharathi accused EPS of misrepresenting facts related to the case and said that the Madras High Court, while acquitting Palaniswami, has allowed 'me' to proceed further with the case.

"We were also intent on proceeding with the case. Meanwhile, the Parliamentary poll was notified. Like Jayalalithaa who made statements and got entrapped in the TANSI case, Palaniswami has also spoken."

"Since we have time to move the court, I will file a case against him in consultation with Chief Minister M K Stalin and senior advocate N R after Vikravandi by poll. EPS can dare, but he cannot escape the law."

Condemning EPS for remarking that the CM was ill-informed in the case, Bharathi said, "He (EPS) must speak with evidence. He must not lie. He spoke as if the court acquitted him as innocent in the highway tender case. He must have spoken to the media without covering up facts."

Justifying that he withdrew his petition on the premise that two investigations were not needed for the same case, the DMK organising secretary said that though he withdrew the petition, the Supreme Court disposed of the case by holding that the lower court was at liberty to try and decide on the case.