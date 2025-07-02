Will look for new allies at appropriate time, no chance for PMK as of now, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of (Pattali Makkal Katchi) PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, who has locked horns with his father Ramadoss, accusing his party of instigating the division within their party for political gains, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday said that there was no chance of the Vanniyar party joining their alliance at the moment. He also responded to a remark made by Ramadoss.

Asked specifically if a chance arose for the PMK to join their alliance, Stalin said, “So far, no. If it happens, we shall consider it (in such a scenario).” Ironically, moments earlier, parrying a similar query on whether there was a chance of new parties joining the DMK-led INDIA bloc, the same Chief Minister said, “In the current situation, there is a chance of it (new party coming). When the chance arises later, (we) must also see how part (ies) can be accommodated in that circumstance. We will do it in consultation (with other alliance partners).”

Reacting to a specific query on India bloc allies in the State publicly expressing interest in securing more seats from the DMK this time around in the 2026 Assembly elections, Stalin said, “Once the election dates are announced, we will get to the negotiation table and manage.”

Responding to PMK founder Ramadoss, citing him and his deceased father M Karunanidhi as an illustration of the father-son relationship in politics, a reluctant Stalin said, “It is his view. How can I deny or accept his view?”