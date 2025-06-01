Will install chlorination machine in Ezhil Nagar soon: TNUHDB

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) responded to an article published on April 19 in DT Next titled "Lack of water supply irks residents of Ezhil Nagar" and issued a clarification.

The Housing Board said it oversees 6,000 tenements across 43 blocks constructed in a G+3 development complex at Ezhil Nagar in Okkiyam Thoraipakkam. Water supply to this scheme is facilitated through a dedicated main pipeline from OMR to Ezhil Nagar, which feeds into a sump with a capacity of 10 lakh litres, managed by the Metro Water Board.

The TNUHDB then distributes water from the sump to the tanks of the tenement blocks. The metro water department supplies 20 lakh litres of water daily—10 lakh litres each in the morning and evening—for the residents of Ezhil Nagar, the housing board statement read.

Water is supplied to the tenements from 6 am to 9 am and from 6 pm to 9 pm. However, maintenance work at the Nemmeli desalination plant by the Metro Water Board led to a reduced inflow of water, which increased the filling time of the sump at Ezhil Nagar, negatively impacting water supply timings from May 10 to May 15.

The TNUHDB stated, "We continued to supply water to the tenement blocks during this period, even late into the night beyond 10 pm. Starting May 16, 2025, the timing for the water supply has been adjusted to the early morning and evening hours. The CMWSSB will continue to supply 20 lakh litres of water each day."

According to the reply, "The sump lid is always covered; the image shown in the news article depicts the valve operating chambers, which have since been secured with a lid as well. The installation of an automated chlorination machine at the 10 lakh litre sump in Ezhil Nagar is set to be completed by May 24, 2025," added the reply.