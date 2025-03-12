Will fight fearlessly, won’t yield to NEP: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Intensifying assault against the BJP-led Union government, mainly Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who on Monday called TN MPs ‘uncivilized’ in Parliament, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday reiterated they would fight ‘fearlessly’ for the rights of Tamil Nadu and they would not subscribe to the National Education Policy.

Stalin also said that the MPs from Tamil Nadu, barring those belonging to the AIADMK, have demonstrated their war-like mentality in the Parliament to fight for the state rights.

Even as the Union minister Pradhan tendered apologies on the floor of the Parliament later on, Stalin, speaking at the inauguration of projects in Chengalpattu Tuesday morning, said, “Who arrogantly told Parliament yesterday that they would release

Rs 2,000 crore only if we subscribed to the three-language policy, mainly Hindi and Sanskrit? We oppose the National Education Policy (NEP) because it will completely destroy the education development of Tamil Nadu.”

‘Won’t accept Nagpur’s NEP’

Alluding to the RSS imprint in the National Education Policy 2020, Stalin trained his guns at the BJP regime and said, “I have categorically stated that we will not accept your disastrous Nagpur scheme even if you provide us Rs 10,000 crore, let alone Rs 2,000 crore. I am reiterating it from this podium.”

Remarking that they (BJP) were unable to tolerate Tamil Nadu’s consistent resistance to their conspiracy, the DMK president referred to the “uncivilised MPs” remark of Dharmendra Pradhan targeting Tamil Nadu MPs and said, “Our MPs made him retract his statement in Parliament within 30 minutes. My appreciation for their war cry.”

Recalling an old quote of former DMK president M Karunanidhi, Stalin said, “Our MPs demonstrated in the Parliament that they are heirs of Kalaignar. Not only that. Unlike the AIADMK MPs who sing lullabies to the BJP regime, our MPs have demonstrated that they will fight fearlessly for the rights of Tamil Nadu. People who wondered, ‘What will the 40 MPs go and do in the Parliament?’ have received a fitting reply. We will fight for Tamil Nadu with the same war-like mentality. We will function democratically with the same responsibility.”